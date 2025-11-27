Powerful New Collaboration: Makhija and Jha Team Up for Thrilling Crime Noir

Award-winning filmmaker Devashish Makhija and acclaimed actor Anshuman Jha are teaming up for an exciting new crime noir film. Makhija is celebrated for his unique storytelling in films like 'Joram' and 'Bhonsle', while Jha is known for roles in films such as 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and 'Chauranga'.

This ambitious project, described as a blend of intensity and stark realism, represents a first-time collaboration for Makhija and Jha. The director praised Jha's rare intensity and stillness, qualities vital for his new film, a venture Makhija hopes will define his career.

The film, an Indo-German-French co-production supported by India's First Ray Films, embodies Makhija's fearless vision. Jha expressed excitement at the script, highlighting Makhija's reputation for creating cinema that audiences not only watch but experience.