Celebrating Culture: Vishwa Sanskruti Parv Unites Arts and Literature in Ahmedabad

The 'Vishwa Sanskruti Parv' in Ahmedabad from Nov 30 to Dec 6 marks the Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust's foundation day. The festival features dialogues, performances, and lectures with notable figures from arts, literature, and cinema. It's a celebration of Gujarati culture and intellectual exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:20 IST
Celebrating Culture: Vishwa Sanskruti Parv Unites Arts and Literature in Ahmedabad
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Ahmedabad is set to host the 'Vishwa Sanskruti Parv' from November 30 to December 6 in celebration of the Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust's foundation day. Named to honor Gujarati culture and intellectual achievement, the festival promises a rich and varied program.

Participants from various fields, including literature, cinema, theatre, and music, will engage in dialogue and artistic performances. Highlights include conversations with actor Amol Palekar, screenings, lectures from notable authors, and a special musical presentation.

Since its founding in 1985, the Gujarat Vishwakosh Trust has been dedicated to producing a comprehensive Gujarati-language encyclopedia. The festival aims to unite diverse voices and promote cultural dialogue, reflecting the Trust's ongoing commitment to cultural and intellectual enrichment.

