MINISO LAND Opens First Australian Store with Immersive IP-Driven Experience

On November 22, 2025, global lifestyle brand MINISO inaugurated the first MINISO LAND in Australia, setting up shop in Westfield Chatswood, Northern Sydney's prominent shopping center. This opening signifies a crucial milestone in MINISO's strategic expansion, aimed at offering an interactive and immersive shopping experience for local consumers.

The sprawling retail space, over 800 square meters, features an inviting wood design, creating a warm atmosphere for shoppers. It includes various immersive zones, showcasing new IP collaborations like Disney's Zootopia 2 and Sanrio collections, further enhanced by high-quality window displays and outdoor LED screens.

MINISO LAND Sydney introduces consumers to over 7,000 SKUs, with a significant portion being unique IP collaborations. The store has become a popular destination, celebrated with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony, live mascot performances, and interactive activities, underscoring MINISO's expanding influence in the retail market.

(With inputs from agencies.)