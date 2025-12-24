Anu Garg named next chief secretary of Odisha, first woman to be appointed to post: notification.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Anu Garg named next chief secretary of Odisha, first woman to be appointed to post: notification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Revamps Pollution Control Measures: Embracing Mist Spray Systems
Deve Gowda Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Controversial NICE Project
Delhi Government Revamps Tahirpur Shelter to Enhance Living Standards
BJP Leader R Ashoka Speaks Out Against Government's Gruha Lakshmi Fund Mismanagement
Navigating Holiday Gift Disappointment: A Parent's Guide