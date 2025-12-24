Left Menu

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Historic Visit to Pakistan: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Pakistan on Friday to enhance bilateral relations. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, he will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss mutual interests, including trade, investment, energy, and regional stability, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

In a significant diplomatic event, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is slated to visit Pakistan this Friday, marking his first visit as the UAE leader.

Sheikh Mohamed, also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, alongside a delegation of ministers and senior officials, aims to bolster the longstanding relations between the two nations. The visit will see discussions with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The engagement underscores a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in core sectors such as trade, investment, energy, development, and regional stability. This visit is seen as an opportunity to further deepen the strategic ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

