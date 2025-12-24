Brookfield's New Mumbai Skyscraper: A Game Changer for JPMorganChase
Brookfield Properties will develop a 1.3 million square feet office tower in Mumbai for JPMorganChase. This development is part of a long-term lease agreement and will serve as a state-of-the-art workplace for JPMorganChase’s employees. Completion is targeted by 2030.
Brookfield Properties will spearhead the creation of a sprawling 1.3 million square feet office tower for JPMorganChase in Mumbai's vibrant Powai area. This ambitious project is the result of a strategic "built-to-suit" lease agreement between the two industry giants.
Set to rise on a recently acquired six-acre plot, the office tower will consolidate JPMorganChase's Mumbai workforce under one ultra-modern roof by 2030, reflecting a significant commitment from Brookfield Asset Management to upscale India's office space landscape.
Ankur Gupta of Brookfield Asset Management highlighted how this venture strengthens India's standing as a leading destination for global capability centers while cementing the ongoing partnership between Brookfield and JPMorganChase.
