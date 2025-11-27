Left Menu

UNFPA India Celebrates IUSSP's Prestigious UN Population Award

The UNFPA India honored IUSSP for winning the 2025 UN Population Award during the IASP's 46th Annual Conference. The event focuses on India's youth demographic for growth, and emphasizes the need for youth-centered policies for development. It features technical sessions on population-related themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:22 IST
UNFPA India Celebrates IUSSP's Prestigious UN Population Award
  • Country:
  • India

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India celebrated the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) on Thursday for securing the prestigious 2025 United Nations Population Award.

The accolade was presented during the 46th Annual Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP), which highlighted leveraging India's youthful demographic for inclusive and sustainable development.

UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar emphasized in her keynote the transformative potential of India's youth demographic on the global stage, underlining the importance of data-driven, youth-centric policies for equitable development.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Mizoram Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Mizoram Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime

 India
2
EU Ombudswoman Challenges Hasty Commission Proposals

EU Ombudswoman Challenges Hasty Commission Proposals

 Global
3
Evolving Role of Civil Services: Shaping India’s Future

Evolving Role of Civil Services: Shaping India’s Future

 India
4
Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit

Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance in Historic Ankara Visit

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025