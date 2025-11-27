UNFPA India Celebrates IUSSP's Prestigious UN Population Award

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India celebrated the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) on Thursday for securing the prestigious 2025 United Nations Population Award.

The accolade was presented during the 46th Annual Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP), which highlighted leveraging India's youthful demographic for inclusive and sustainable development.

UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar emphasized in her keynote the transformative potential of India's youth demographic on the global stage, underlining the importance of data-driven, youth-centric policies for equitable development.