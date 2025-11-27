Honoring a Legend: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Statue Set for Unveiling
The Telangana government is set to unveil a statue of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam at the Ravindra Bharati cultural center. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao reviewed the site with actor 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar. Balasubrahmanyam passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.
The Telangana government has announced plans to honor the late legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam by unveiling a statue in his memory at the popular cultural center, Ravindra Bharati.
State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited the site alongside senior actor and Balasubrahmanyam's brother-in-law, 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar, to oversee arrangements for the statue.
Balasubrahmanyam, born in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, was revered for his contribution to music. He passed away in 2020 due to health complications arising from a COVID-19 infection.
