Honoring a Legend: SP Balasubrahmanyam's Statue Set for Unveiling

The Telangana government is set to unveil a statue of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam at the Ravindra Bharati cultural center. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao reviewed the site with actor 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar. Balasubrahmanyam passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:00 IST
The Telangana government has announced plans to honor the late legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam by unveiling a statue in his memory at the popular cultural center, Ravindra Bharati.

State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited the site alongside senior actor and Balasubrahmanyam's brother-in-law, 'Subhalekha' Sudhakar, to oversee arrangements for the statue.

Balasubrahmanyam, born in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, was revered for his contribution to music. He passed away in 2020 due to health complications arising from a COVID-19 infection.

