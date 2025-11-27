Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Partners with Rapido to Revolutionize Tourist Transport

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with Rapido to offer a driver-cum-guide service, enhancing tourism with trained drivers in state history and culture. Launching in Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam, the initiative offers cab and guide services, accessible via the Rapido app, to enrich tourist experiences.

Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:33 IST
The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced an innovative initiative in collaboration with Rapido to transform the tourism experience in the state. This new driver-cum-guide service aims to provide visitors with enhanced travel convenience and insights into local history and culture.

Tourism Minister K Durgesh outlined plans to train drivers with excellent Rapido ratings in December, ensuring they are well-versed in the state's history, culture, hospitality, and safety procedures. This service will debut in key cities like Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.

The collaboration, formalized during the CII partnership summit in Vizag, will offer tourist auto-rickshaw and cab services using the Rapido app. Additionally, co-branded help desks will be established at major transport hubs, setting a new standard for tourist services in India through public-private partnership and technology integration.

