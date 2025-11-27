Andhra Pradesh Partners with Rapido to Revolutionize Tourist Transport
The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with Rapido to offer a driver-cum-guide service, enhancing tourism with trained drivers in state history and culture. Launching in Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam, the initiative offers cab and guide services, accessible via the Rapido app, to enrich tourist experiences.
- Country:
- India
The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced an innovative initiative in collaboration with Rapido to transform the tourism experience in the state. This new driver-cum-guide service aims to provide visitors with enhanced travel convenience and insights into local history and culture.
Tourism Minister K Durgesh outlined plans to train drivers with excellent Rapido ratings in December, ensuring they are well-versed in the state's history, culture, hospitality, and safety procedures. This service will debut in key cities like Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.
The collaboration, formalized during the CII partnership summit in Vizag, will offer tourist auto-rickshaw and cab services using the Rapido app. Additionally, co-branded help desks will be established at major transport hubs, setting a new standard for tourist services in India through public-private partnership and technology integration.
ALSO READ
US Devotee Donates Rs 9 Crore for Tirupati Temple Renovation
National Conclave in Visakhapatnam Advocates for Special Needs Adoption
Generous Devotee Boosts Tirumala Tirupati Renovations with Rs 9 Crore Donation
Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati Expanded with More Coaches