Delhi Declares '120 Bahadur' Tax-Free: Honoring Bravery in Cinema

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has declared the war film '120 Bahadur' tax-free in the capital. The movie chronicles the legendary bravery of the Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment.

'120 Bahadur' serves as a cinematic tribute to the exceptional courage, leadership, and sacrifice demonstrated by 120 soldiers from Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, during the 1962 Sino-Indian War's Battle of Rezang La.

The film particularly highlights the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose valor has become a pivotal symbol of courage in India's military legacy, according to Chief Minister Gupta's announcement.

