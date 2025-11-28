Left Menu

Delhi Declares '120 Bahadur' Tax-Free: Honoring Bravery in Cinema

The war film '120 Bahadur,' celebrating the valor of the Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, is now tax-free in Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced this in tribute to the soldiers' extraordinary courage in the Battle of Rezang La.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has declared the war film '120 Bahadur' tax-free in the capital. The movie chronicles the legendary bravery of the Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment.

'120 Bahadur' serves as a cinematic tribute to the exceptional courage, leadership, and sacrifice demonstrated by 120 soldiers from Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, during the 1962 Sino-Indian War's Battle of Rezang La.

The film particularly highlights the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose valor has become a pivotal symbol of courage in India's military legacy, according to Chief Minister Gupta's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

