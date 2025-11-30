India's Winter Wonderland Emerges: A Tourism Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently underscored India's vast potential to become a prominent destination for winter tourism during his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.

Modi commended Uttarakhand's efforts in boosting tourism, citing a stark increase in visitors to Adi Kailash, now attracting over 30,000 tourists annually, up from fewer than 2,000 just three years ago.

The Prime Minister emphasized the diverse winter activities India's landscapes offer, urging citizens to consider the Himalayan region for vacations while Uttarakhand prepares to host Winter Games to enhance its appeal further.

(With inputs from agencies.)