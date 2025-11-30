India's Winter Wonderland Emerges: A Tourism Triumph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's tremendous potential for winter tourism, applauding Uttarakhand's initiatives. Tourist numbers at Adi Kailash soared from less than 2,000 to over 30,000 in three years. With regions like the Himalayas providing exciting opportunities for winter sports, Modi urges citizens to explore these locations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently underscored India's vast potential to become a prominent destination for winter tourism during his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.
Modi commended Uttarakhand's efforts in boosting tourism, citing a stark increase in visitors to Adi Kailash, now attracting over 30,000 tourists annually, up from fewer than 2,000 just three years ago.
The Prime Minister emphasized the diverse winter activities India's landscapes offer, urging citizens to consider the Himalayan region for vacations while Uttarakhand prepares to host Winter Games to enhance its appeal further.
