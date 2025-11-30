Left Menu

Adoor Gopalakrishnan Criticizes National Film Awards

Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has expressed concern over the National Film Awards, claiming they have recently been awarded to substandard films due to jury incompetence. He suggested ceasing the awards if the trend continues, as it contradicts the awards' intent to honor high-quality cinema.

Updated: 30-11-2025 20:29 IST
Renowned filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Adoor Gopalakrishnan publicly criticized the recent National Film Awards, alleging that substandard films have been recipients of prestigious accolades.

In a candid discussion with reporters, Gopalakrishnan emphasized the need for a competent jury to select deserving films. He suggested that if standards do not improve, it might be preferable to discontinue the awards altogether.

Gopalakrishnan pointed out that the purpose of the National Awards was to celebrate and encourage quality cinema, a goal he believes is currently unmet due to poor jury selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

