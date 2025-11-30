Adoor Gopalakrishnan Criticizes National Film Awards

Renowned filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Adoor Gopalakrishnan publicly criticized the recent National Film Awards, alleging that substandard films have been recipients of prestigious accolades.

In a candid discussion with reporters, Gopalakrishnan emphasized the need for a competent jury to select deserving films. He suggested that if standards do not improve, it might be preferable to discontinue the awards altogether.

Gopalakrishnan pointed out that the purpose of the National Awards was to celebrate and encourage quality cinema, a goal he believes is currently unmet due to poor jury selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)