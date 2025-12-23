Market Surge and Currency Moves Define Holiday Trading

In a holiday-shortened week, the financial markets have shown upward momentum with major stock indexes climbing. Nvidia shares contributed to the rise, gaining 1.3%, amid reports of the company planning to ship AI chips to China by mid-February.

The Japanese yen gained strength against the U.S. dollar after Japanese officials signaled their concerns over rapid and unilateral currency movements, potentially hinting at intervention.

Gold and silver reached record highs, with oil prices similarly on the rise as the U.S. Coast Guard pursued an oil tanker in international waters. Despite these shifts, trading volumes are anticipated to remain light due to the Christmas holiday closures.