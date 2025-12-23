Left Menu

France's Budget Standoff: Emergency Law Aims to Avert Shutdown

France's government is pushing for emergency legislation to avoid a shutdown after lawmakers failed to agree on a 2026 budget. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu seeks a stopgap measure to maintain operations until January, while negotiations continue amid scrutiny from investors and ratings agencies.

Updated: 23-12-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 02:13 IST
The French government, faced with a fiscal impasse, is urging lawmakers to approve emergency legislation to sustain state functioning into January. This move comes in response to a lack of consensus on the 2026 budget, a critical measure to prevent a government shutdown as investor and rating agency pressures intensify.

According to government spokesperson Maud Bregeon, the special law is intended to allow for final budget negotiations. After a joint committee from both parliamentary chambers failed to finalize a 2026 budget bill, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is advocating for temporary legislation to extend fiscal operations.

The stopgap approach aims to maintain spending, tax collection, and borrowing in the coming month. The exact passing of a full budget is expected early next year, with conservative lawmaker Philippe Juvin hopeful for a compromise text, though it risks triggering a confidence vote.

