Adoor Gopalakrishnan Criticizes National Film Awards

Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, has criticized the recent National Film Awards, alleging that substandard films have been receiving undue recognition.

Gopalakrishnan expressed concerns about the competence of the selection jury, suggesting that poor-quality films winning top awards could be linked to the jury's insufficient qualifications.

He voiced a strong stance, proposing that if the trend persists, it may be better to discontinue the National Awards, underscoring the need for an investigation into the criteria and selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)