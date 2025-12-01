Rediscovered Rubens: Four-Century Old Masterpiece Sells for Millions
A long-lost painting by Peter Paul Rubens, depicting the Crucifixion of Christ, sold for 2.3 million euros at an auction in Versailles. Originally underestimated, its authenticity was confirmed by the Rubenianum in Antwerp, highlighting its unique depiction of Christ with blood and water from a side wound.
A long-lost masterpiece by Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens has been discovered and sold for a remarkable 2.3 million euros at an auction in Versailles. The painting, depicting the Crucifixion of Christ, had remained hidden for over four centuries in a Parisian townhouse.
Initially, the artwork was believed to be from one of the many Rubens workshops and was rarely valued at more than 10,000 euros. However, auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat's keen intuition led to its authentication by the Rubenianum, the Rubens committee in Antwerp, confirming its genuine provenance.
Renowned for rarely depicting the crucified Christ as a lifeless figure, Rubens' unique portrayal featuring Christ's side wound releasing blood and water was highlighted as a singular creation. Previously owned by 19th-century French classic painter William Bouguereau, the painting had vanished in the early 1600s, making this rediscovery significant.
