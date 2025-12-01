Rediscovered Rubens: Four-Century Old Masterpiece Sells for Millions

A long-lost masterpiece by Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens has been discovered and sold for a remarkable 2.3 million euros at an auction in Versailles. The painting, depicting the Crucifixion of Christ, had remained hidden for over four centuries in a Parisian townhouse.

Initially, the artwork was believed to be from one of the many Rubens workshops and was rarely valued at more than 10,000 euros. However, auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat's keen intuition led to its authentication by the Rubenianum, the Rubens committee in Antwerp, confirming its genuine provenance.

Renowned for rarely depicting the crucified Christ as a lifeless figure, Rubens' unique portrayal featuring Christ's side wound releasing blood and water was highlighted as a singular creation. Previously owned by 19th-century French classic painter William Bouguereau, the painting had vanished in the early 1600s, making this rediscovery significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)