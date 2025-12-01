Divine Blessings for Cricket: Odisha's Unique T20 Gesture

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has taken a unique step by offering the first ticket for the T20 match between India and South Africa to Lord Jagannath. The offering seeks the deity's blessings for the smooth conduct of the much-anticipated game.

On Sunday, OCA secretary Sanjay Behera, accompanied by several association members, presented the ticket at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri. Behera described this as a symbolic invitation to seek divine blessings from the revered deity.

The ticket offering is not just a religious gesture but also a cultural one, highlighting the significance of sports in Odisha. Furthermore, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi purchased tickets for the international match set to take place at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium.

