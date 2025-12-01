Left Menu

Divine Blessings for Cricket: Odisha's Unique T20 Gesture

The Odisha Cricket Association has ceremonially offered the first ticket for an upcoming T20 match between India and South Africa to Lord Jagannath for blessings. This gesture, intended to ensure the smooth conduct of the game, also involved Odisha's chief minister buying tickets for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has taken a unique step by offering the first ticket for the T20 match between India and South Africa to Lord Jagannath. The offering seeks the deity's blessings for the smooth conduct of the much-anticipated game.

On Sunday, OCA secretary Sanjay Behera, accompanied by several association members, presented the ticket at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri. Behera described this as a symbolic invitation to seek divine blessings from the revered deity.

The ticket offering is not just a religious gesture but also a cultural one, highlighting the significance of sports in Odisha. Furthermore, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi purchased tickets for the international match set to take place at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

