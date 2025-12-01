Religious Sentiments Stirred: Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash Over Festival Remarks

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has lodged a police complaint against actor Ranveer Singh, accusing him of insulting Goddess Chamundadevi during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The complaint alleges Singh imitated the divine form of a deity from the Kannada film 'Kantara-Chapter 1', portraying Chamundi Daiva as a 'female ghost', which has offended the Kotitulu community.

HJS representatives have requested legal action and urged festival organizers to adopt a code of conduct to prevent similar incidents. They seek an apology from Singh and peaceful protests from supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)