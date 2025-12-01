Left Menu

Religious Sentiments Stirred: Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash Over Festival Remarks

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a police complaint against Ranveer Singh, alleging he insulted Goddess Chamundadevi at IFFI's closing ceremony. Singh's portrayal of the deity as a 'female ghost' has drawn ire from the Kotitulu community. HJS seeks a public apology and a code of conduct for events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:27 IST
The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has lodged a police complaint against actor Ranveer Singh, accusing him of insulting Goddess Chamundadevi during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The complaint alleges Singh imitated the divine form of a deity from the Kannada film 'Kantara-Chapter 1', portraying Chamundi Daiva as a 'female ghost', which has offended the Kotitulu community.

HJS representatives have requested legal action and urged festival organizers to adopt a code of conduct to prevent similar incidents. They seek an apology from Singh and peaceful protests from supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

