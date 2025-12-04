Veteran producer AVM Saravanan dies

Veteran producer and owner of iconic AVM Studios, M Saravanan, died in Chennai due to age-related ailments on Thursday, sources said.

He was 86.

According to sources, Saravanan had been suffering from health issues for a few years and was undergoing treatment intermittently.

Popularly known as AVM Saravanan, the legendary producer took over the studio established by his father A V Meiyappan in 1946 after his death in 1979.

Under his stewardship, AVM continued as a major production house and diversified its work across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other language films.

Saravanan, along with his brother M Balasubramanian, played a key role in shaping commercial Tamil cinema since 1950s.

Particularly, his films 'Naanum Oru Penn' (1963) and 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram' (1986), won him several accolades and were known for pushing the boundaries of commercial cinema.

When AVM Productions reentered into Tamil cinema after a long sabbatical post Meiyappan's death, the brothers bet on actor Rajinikanth, starring him opposite Rati Agnihotri in 'Murattu Kaalai' in 1980. It was Rajnikanth's first film for the banner. Not only it became the highest grossing Tamil film at the time of its release, it was also instrumental in establishing Rajinikanth as both an action hero and superstar.

Incidentally, actor Kamal Haasan, began his career with an AVM-backed film. He debuted as a child actor with 'Kalathur Kannamma' in 1960, produced by AVM. The film won the budding actor the President's Gold medal (National Award for Best Child Actor).

While maintaining the AVM Studios in Chennai as a key shooting hub, Saravanan steered the iconic banner through the times, getting into television serials and newer media formats.

Saravanan also served as Sheriff of Madras in 1986, reflecting his stature beyond cinema.

He is survived by his son, M S Guhan, who is also a film producer.

