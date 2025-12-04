REUTERS NEXT-NBC executive voices support for late-night shows amid Trump attacks

The NBC broadcast network will continue to support its late-night comedy shows that have come under attack from U.S. President Donald Trump, NBCUniversal Studios Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe said at the Reuters NEXT conference on Thursday. The Republican president has lashed out at several late-night comedians who routinely joke about him. In the NBC lineup, Trump has called for Seth Meyers to be fired from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and has criticized "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

NBC, a unit of Comcast, pioneered the late-night format and has been making late-night comedy shows for 75 years through multiple presidential administrations. "The reason why it's been successful is because it's an equal opportunity commentator," Igbokwe said. "I think that for us going forward to remain successful, we have to continue to do exactly that."

TRUMP PRAISED 'LATE SHOW' CANCELLATION In November, Trump urged NBC to fire Meyers, saying the comedian suffered from "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Trump's remark on Truth Social was reposted by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, the head of the agency that regulates U.S. TV stations.

Earlier this year, the president praised CBS for cancelling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a decision the network attributed to financial reasons. Trump said at the time he had heard NBC's Fallon would soon be "gone." "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television," Trump wrote in July.

Trump also objected to ABC's decision to return "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to the air in September after a six-day suspension over remarks about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Igwokbe said, "In some ways, late night has never been more relevant," adding, "we're going to continue to do what we've been doing really successfully."

The executive, who also oversees scripted original programming for the Peacock streaming service, also noted that audiences watch more entertainment than ever, even though traditional television viewership has declined. Mike Schur, creator of comedies including "The Good Place" and "Parks and Recreation," said political polarization had not changed his approach to storytelling.

"The subjects of morality, optimism, community, those things are more relevant to me now than they ever have been," Schur said. He added that "people still work in offices and people still want to laugh."

"And as long as that's true, I think it will be possible to write good workplace comedy shows," Schur said. View the live broadcast of the World Stage here and read full coverage here.

