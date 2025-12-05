BJP Leader Calls for Removal of 'Lord' Title in Indian Texts

BJP leader Sujeeth Kumar has made a fervent appeal to the central government, urging the removal of the title 'Lord' when referring to historical British Viceroys and Governor Generals in educational materials, government documents, and official websites. Kumar warns that this practice continues to propagate a 'colonial mindset,' even 75 years after India's independence.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Kumar highlighted the persistent use of the title across textbooks and official portals. He cited NCERT textbooks for Classes 8 and 12, which often reference figures like Lord Curzon and Lord Mountbatten, as examples of this enduring colonial legacy.

Kumar emphasized the importance of shedding colonial symbols in favor of national pride, drawing parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, a move aimed at transitioning from colonial attitudes to a focus on civic duty. He referenced Modi's Independence Day speech focusing on the need to eradicate a slavery mindset as the nation moves towards its centenary milestone in 2047.

