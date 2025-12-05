Left Menu

BJP Leader Calls for Removal of 'Lord' Title in Indian Texts

BJP leader Sujeeth Kumar urges the Indian government to remove the title 'Lord' from references to British colonial administrators in educational and official materials, citing its perpetuation of a colonial mindset. He emphasizes the need for India to shed remnants of colonialism and embrace national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:56 IST
BJP Leader Calls for Removal of 'Lord' Title in Indian Texts
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sujeeth Kumar has made a fervent appeal to the central government, urging the removal of the title 'Lord' when referring to historical British Viceroys and Governor Generals in educational materials, government documents, and official websites. Kumar warns that this practice continues to propagate a 'colonial mindset,' even 75 years after India's independence.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Kumar highlighted the persistent use of the title across textbooks and official portals. He cited NCERT textbooks for Classes 8 and 12, which often reference figures like Lord Curzon and Lord Mountbatten, as examples of this enduring colonial legacy.

Kumar emphasized the importance of shedding colonial symbols in favor of national pride, drawing parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, a move aimed at transitioning from colonial attitudes to a focus on civic duty. He referenced Modi's Independence Day speech focusing on the need to eradicate a slavery mindset as the nation moves towards its centenary milestone in 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

 Global
2
Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniversary

Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniv...

 India
3
Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

 India
4
India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025