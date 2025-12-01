Left Menu

Australian Home Prices Surge Amid Uncertain Interest Rate Landscape

Australian home prices increased by 1% in November, driven by gains in smaller state capitals, despite slower growth in Sydney and Melbourne. Cotality's report highlights the impact of potential rate hikes and inflation concerns on housing sentiment. Regulatory measures are being implemented to address housing risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 05:29 IST
Australian home prices experienced a notable rise in November, though gains in Sydney and Melbourne slowed according to property consultant Cotality's latest report. As the possibility of interest rate cuts diminished, smaller state capitals like Perth and Adelaide led the growth, with increases of 2.4% and 1.9% respectively.

This uptick in housing prices comes amid challenges such as unexpectedly high inflation, which has reduced the likelihood of further policy easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Auction clearance rates in Sydney and Melbourne remained in the lower half of the 60-70% range, reflecting cautious buyer sentiment.

Forecasts suggest potential slow-down in 2026, influenced by factors like poor affordability, regulatory actions on high debt-to-income loans starting February, and the faint possibility of a rate hike. Increasing housing values concentrated in the lower price points signal the uneven impact on the market.

