Digital 'I Do': A Virtual Wedding Reception Amid Flight Chaos

The chaotic scene at the airport became a defining moment for newlyweds Megha Ksheerasagar and Sangam Das, whose wedding reception plans were upended due to national flight disruptions.

Despite their earnest desires to attend the grand event at Hubballi, the delays and eventual cancellation of their Indigo flights forced them to adapt and attend their celebration via video conferencing.

As guests gathered at Gujarat Bhavan, the couple, both software engineers, addressed them from afar in Bhubaneswar, while the bride's parents conducted the ceremony in their stead, highlighting the widespread impact of operational disruptions on personal milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)