Left Menu

Digital 'I Do': A Virtual Wedding Reception Amid Flight Chaos

Megha Ksheerasagar and Sangam Das faced an unusual wedding reception due to flight disruptions by Indigo. Unable to attend in person, they joined via video conference from Bhubaneswar. The bride's parents hosted the guests in their absence, highlighting the impact of national flight delays on such significant events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:13 IST
Digital 'I Do': A Virtual Wedding Reception Amid Flight Chaos
wedding reception
  • Country:
  • India

The chaotic scene at the airport became a defining moment for newlyweds Megha Ksheerasagar and Sangam Das, whose wedding reception plans were upended due to national flight disruptions.

Despite their earnest desires to attend the grand event at Hubballi, the delays and eventual cancellation of their Indigo flights forced them to adapt and attend their celebration via video conferencing.

As guests gathered at Gujarat Bhavan, the couple, both software engineers, addressed them from afar in Bhubaneswar, while the bride's parents conducted the ceremony in their stead, highlighting the widespread impact of operational disruptions on personal milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

 Global
2
Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniversary

Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniv...

 India
3
Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

 India
4
India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025