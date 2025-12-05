Left Menu

Race to Glory: Norris and Piastri's Championship Battle

Lando Norris stands as the favorite for the Formula 1 title in Abu Dhabi, with Max Verstappen and teammate Oscar Piastri in close contention. Though leading by 12 points, Norris faces pressure to maintain his position. Piastri holds a slim chance, while Verstappen remains relaxed in his pursuit.

05-12-2025
Lando Norris

Lando Norris enters the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the favorite to clinch the Formula 1 title, amid a tense three-way showdown. The Briton saw his 24-point lead sliced down to 12 after a challenging race in Qatar, as Max Verstappen surged back into contention.

Norris acknowledged his precarious position, stating, "Of course, I have the most to lose because I am the one at the top." Despite the pressure, Norris remains focused on securing his first championship victory without relying on teammate Oscar Piastri to disrupt Verstappen's bid.

Meanwhile, Verstappen, who overcame a 104-point deficit earlier in the season, remains unfazed by the pressure of the final race. "I've already achieved everything I wanted in F1," he said, embracing the challenge ahead. Piastri, however, faces a dilemma; with a slim chance at the title, his strategy could play a pivotal role in the championship's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

