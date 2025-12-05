Odisha's ANM Exam Leak Sparks Uproar
The Opposition Congress in Odisha accused the government of a question paper leak for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery exam, triggering widespread protests. The alleged leak was reported three hours before the test in Malkangiri and Bolangir districts, leading to the cancellation of the exam by state authorities.
The Opposition Congress in Odisha has raised allegations against the government, claiming a leak of the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) examination paper occurred three hours before the scheduled test time.
The charge, presented by party MLA CS Raazen Ekka, was brought up in the state Assembly during a discussion on unemployment. According to Ekka, the question paper was leaked at 11 am, ahead of the 2 pm exam, affecting students in Malkangiri and Bolangir districts.
The alleged breach sparked anger among exam candidates and parents, who demanded accountability and strict measures from the authorities. In response, the state's Director of Medical Education and Training, Prof. Santosh Mishra, officially announced the cancellation of the examination.
