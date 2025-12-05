Norris's Championship Hopes Hang in the Balance Ahead of Abu Dhabi Decider

Lando Norris is poised as the Formula 1 championship front-runner, but a high-stakes finale in Abu Dhabi could change everything. Norris watched his once-comfortable 24-point lead diminish to just 12 after Red Bull's Max Verstappen launched a comeback in the Qatar Grand Prix.

Despite the pressure, Norris remains optimistic about his chances, while teammate Oscar Piastri struggles with a fading title dream and the possibility of aiding Norris's bid over his own. Verstappen, with past experience in final-race deciders, finds himself surprisingly back in contention.

Piastri's recent performances, including a second-place finish in Qatar, offer a glimmer of hope, yet McLaren's strategic missteps have complicated his path further. As the season draws to a dramatic close, the spotlight shines brightly on Norris amidst fierce competition and looming uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)