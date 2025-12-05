Left Menu

Russia and India Revamp Defense Partnership for Self-Reliance

Russia and India announced an overhaul of their defense collaboration in support of India's self-reliance goals following a summit between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi. Their partnership will focus on joint research, development, and production of advanced defense technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Following a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia and India have vowed to reshape their defense ties in alignment with New Delhi's self-reliance goals.

In a joint statement released on Friday, both nations emphasized their commitment to reorienting the partnership towards collaborative research, development, and production of cutting-edge defense platforms.

This strategic shift underscores India's growing aspiration to foster indigenous capabilities while maintaining strong bilateral relations with Russia.

