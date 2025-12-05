Russia and India Revamp Defense Partnership for Self-Reliance

Following a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia and India have vowed to reshape their defense ties in alignment with New Delhi's self-reliance goals.

In a joint statement released on Friday, both nations emphasized their commitment to reorienting the partnership towards collaborative research, development, and production of cutting-edge defense platforms.

This strategic shift underscores India's growing aspiration to foster indigenous capabilities while maintaining strong bilateral relations with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)