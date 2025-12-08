Akal Takht's Stand: Political Influences in FIR over Missing Sacred 'Saroops'

The Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, has voiced strong opposition to the registration of an FIR concerning the missing 328 sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, describing it as politically driven interference in Sikh institutions.

On Sunday, police filed a case in Amritsar against 16 individuals, including the former chief secretary of the SGPC, related to the 2020 disappearance of these 'saroops'.

Jathedar Gargajj highlighted that the SGPC had already addressed the matter following a report from a three-member inquiry commission. He emphasized that the allegations are of financial mismanagement rather than sacrilege, accusing the Punjab government of ulterior political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)