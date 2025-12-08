Reevaluating Vande Mataram: A Call for Unbiased Reflection

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for an impartial reevaluation of the national song Vande Mataram, emphasizing that the full song and the book 'Anand Math' were never anti-Islam. Instead, they echoed the popular sentiments against the Nawab of Bengal and British imperialism.

During the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Singh criticized Congress, alleging their politics of appeasement led to India's division. He noted that the public is mostly familiar with only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, calling for a revival of its forgotten sections, which he believes encapsulate India's essence.

Singh asserted that Vande Mataram didn't receive due recognition post-Independence. He argued against views labeling 'Anand Math' as communal and stressed it addressed injustices, not religious tensions. Singh further suggested introducing a constitutional duty for citizens to respect Vande Mataram akin to the national anthem.