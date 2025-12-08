Political Tensions Rise as Congress Eyes Legislative Council Chairmanship
Amid political tensions, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti faces a potential no-confidence motion from Congress, seeking to replace him with their member. Horatti, having resigned from BJP, asserts adherence to council rules. Allegations of partisan behavior and recruitment irregularities further amplify the political unrest.
- Country:
- India
As political dynamics shift in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti finds himself at the center of a potential no-confidence motion spearheaded by the ruling Congress. Horatti, having resigned from the BJP upon his election in 2022, is determined to follow the procedural rules outlined by the council. With an evenly split council and one independent member favoring Congress, the situation remains precarious.
Accusations of partisan conduct and irregularities in council recruitment have added fuel to the already heated political environment. Congress MLC Nagaraj Yadav has voiced allegations against Horatti, yet the Chairman insists on his commitment to transparency and rule adherence. Horatti has expressed willingness to step down if any misconduct is proven regarding the recruitment process, which he claims was conducted fairly through the Karnataka Examinations Authority.
Furthermore, past altercations in the council, including a conflict involving Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP's C T Ravi, continue to cast a shadow over the council's proceedings. A committee has been formed to address the issues raised from that incident. Horatti's commitment to following the council's decision highlights the ongoing complexity of political maneuvering in the state legislature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Challenges BJP on Vande Mataram Controversy
Political Showdown: BJP vs. TMC Over Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Remarks
Political Spar Over Vande Mataram: Moitra Accuses BJP of Election Strategy
Kejriwal's Gujarat Charge: Farmers' Fight Against BJP's Grip
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Vande Mataram Controversy