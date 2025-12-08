Political Tensions Rise as Congress Eyes Legislative Council Chairmanship

As political dynamics shift in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti finds himself at the center of a potential no-confidence motion spearheaded by the ruling Congress. Horatti, having resigned from the BJP upon his election in 2022, is determined to follow the procedural rules outlined by the council. With an evenly split council and one independent member favoring Congress, the situation remains precarious.

Accusations of partisan conduct and irregularities in council recruitment have added fuel to the already heated political environment. Congress MLC Nagaraj Yadav has voiced allegations against Horatti, yet the Chairman insists on his commitment to transparency and rule adherence. Horatti has expressed willingness to step down if any misconduct is proven regarding the recruitment process, which he claims was conducted fairly through the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Furthermore, past altercations in the council, including a conflict involving Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP's C T Ravi, continue to cast a shadow over the council's proceedings. A committee has been formed to address the issues raised from that incident. Horatti's commitment to following the council's decision highlights the ongoing complexity of political maneuvering in the state legislature.

