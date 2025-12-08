Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Congress Eyes Legislative Council Chairmanship

Amid political tensions, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti faces a potential no-confidence motion from Congress, seeking to replace him with their member. Horatti, having resigned from BJP, asserts adherence to council rules. Allegations of partisan behavior and recruitment irregularities further amplify the political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:53 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Congress Eyes Legislative Council Chairmanship
Basavaraj Horatti
  • Country:
  • India

As political dynamics shift in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti finds himself at the center of a potential no-confidence motion spearheaded by the ruling Congress. Horatti, having resigned from the BJP upon his election in 2022, is determined to follow the procedural rules outlined by the council. With an evenly split council and one independent member favoring Congress, the situation remains precarious.

Accusations of partisan conduct and irregularities in council recruitment have added fuel to the already heated political environment. Congress MLC Nagaraj Yadav has voiced allegations against Horatti, yet the Chairman insists on his commitment to transparency and rule adherence. Horatti has expressed willingness to step down if any misconduct is proven regarding the recruitment process, which he claims was conducted fairly through the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Furthermore, past altercations in the council, including a conflict involving Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP's C T Ravi, continue to cast a shadow over the council's proceedings. A committee has been formed to address the issues raised from that incident. Horatti's commitment to following the council's decision highlights the ongoing complexity of political maneuvering in the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025