JioHotstar Commits Rs 4,000 Crore to South India's Creative Future
JioHotstar announced a Rs 4,000 crore investment to boost South India's creative economy. This initiative, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, aims to nurture talent and enhance production infrastructure over the next five years.
- Country:
- India
JioHotstar has unveiled a significant investment plan of Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years aimed at invigorating South India's creative economy. The announcement was made at an event attended by key figures in regional film and television.
Sushant Sreeram, leading the company's SVOD Business, highlighted that the initiative aligns with a collaboration alongside the Tamil Nadu government. A Letter of Intent was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasizing a mutual commitment to advancing local talent and production capabilities.
The event saw attendance from distinguished personalities like Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and famed actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Through this investment, JioHotstar seeks to cultivate creators and develop a strong storytelling pipeline that resonates both domestically and globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
