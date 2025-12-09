Left Menu

JioHotstar Commits Rs 4,000 Crore to South India's Creative Future

JioHotstar announced a Rs 4,000 crore investment to boost South India's creative economy. This initiative, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, aims to nurture talent and enhance production infrastructure over the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:39 IST
JioHotstar Commits Rs 4,000 Crore to South India's Creative Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JioHotstar has unveiled a significant investment plan of Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years aimed at invigorating South India's creative economy. The announcement was made at an event attended by key figures in regional film and television.

Sushant Sreeram, leading the company's SVOD Business, highlighted that the initiative aligns with a collaboration alongside the Tamil Nadu government. A Letter of Intent was signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasizing a mutual commitment to advancing local talent and production capabilities.

The event saw attendance from distinguished personalities like Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and famed actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Through this investment, JioHotstar seeks to cultivate creators and develop a strong storytelling pipeline that resonates both domestically and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025