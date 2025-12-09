Left Menu

Reviving Patriotism: Murty's Call for 'Vande Mataram' in Schools

Sudha Murty, nominated MP, advocated for making the national song 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in schools. Highlighting its importance during India's freedom struggle, she emphasized its role in fostering patriotism and preserving national heritage. She urged the education sector to include it alongside the national anthem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sudha Murty, a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, passionately urged the Indian government to mandate singing 'Vande Mataram' in primary and high schools during a discussion marking the national song's 150th anniversary.

Murty highlighted 'Vande Mataram' as a unifying force during India's freedom struggle and a significant symbol of patriotism. She emphasized that the song binds the diverse nation much like a thread stitches a colorful quilt.

Expressing concern over future generations losing touch with the song's historical significance, Murty argued that alongside 'Jana Gana Mana', teaching 'Vande Mataram' would instill a deeper understanding of India's struggle for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

