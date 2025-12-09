Reviving Patriotism: Murty's Call for 'Vande Mataram' in Schools

Sudha Murty, a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, passionately urged the Indian government to mandate singing 'Vande Mataram' in primary and high schools during a discussion marking the national song's 150th anniversary.

Murty highlighted 'Vande Mataram' as a unifying force during India's freedom struggle and a significant symbol of patriotism. She emphasized that the song binds the diverse nation much like a thread stitches a colorful quilt.

Expressing concern over future generations losing touch with the song's historical significance, Murty argued that alongside 'Jana Gana Mana', teaching 'Vande Mataram' would instill a deeper understanding of India's struggle for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)