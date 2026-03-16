Education System Faces Teacher Shortage Crisis in India

The Ministry of Education has announced a significant shortage of teaching staff across the country's Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), with over 13,000 positions currently unfilled.

In a session of the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary revealed that 8,618 vacancies exist in KVs and 5,083 in JNVs. These vacancies have arisen due to various factors including the opening of new schools, retirements, and employee resignations.

The Ministry is actively working to fill these vacancies in accordance with the existing recruitment rules. Temporary measures, such as employing contractual teachers, are being implemented to ensure that education standards remain unaffected and students' learning continues smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)