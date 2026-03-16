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Urgent Call for Separate Toilets for Girls in Indian Schools

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan highlighted the lack of separate toilets for girl students in government schools, urging the Indian government to survey school infrastructure. She criticized the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme's implementation, revealing concerning statistics from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:03 IST
Urgent Call for Separate Toilets for Girls in Indian Schools
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On Monday, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan expressed serious concerns regarding the lack of separate toilets for girl students in government schools, urging the central government to undertake a comprehensive survey of school infrastructure nationwide.

During Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Ranjan criticized the ground reality of the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, which, according to her, falls short of its promises. She highlighted a report indicating over 5,000 schools in Chhattisgarh lack adequate toilet facilities, with the state's High Court denouncing the situation as 'shameful.'

Referring to national statistics, Ranjan pointed out that, according to a 2014-15 survey, many schools lack essential infrastructure for girls. Specifically, only 23% of schools in Bihar and 69% in Uttar Pradesh have separate toilets for girls. In Jammu and Kashmir, 1,321 schools have no toilets at all. She further referenced UNICEF data showing 22% of schools lack necessary facilities, leading to a dropout of around 2.3 crore girls due to insufficient basic amenities.

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