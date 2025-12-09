Left Menu

A Tapestry of Heritage: UNESCO Celebrates Global Intangible Cultural Traditions

UNESCO inscribed diverse cultural elements, including the Tangail saree art from Bangladesh and Afghanistan's miniature painting style, on its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The Intergovernmental Committee is examining nominations from nearly 80 countries during its session in Delhi. Several traditions require urgent safeguarding due to their precarious status.

In a celebration of global cultural diversity, UNESCO has added various elements to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Notable entries include the traditional saree weaving art of Tangail from Bangladesh and Behzad's style of miniature painting from Afghanistan.

This decision came during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage, hosted at Delhi's Red Fort from December 8-13. Nearly 80 countries submitted a total of 67 nominations for consideration.

Additional inscriptions on the list include the Boreendo musical instrument of Pakistan, ancestral crafts from Paraguay, and Kenya's Mwazindika spiritual dance, which are recognized for needing urgent safeguarding. The diverse entries underscore the rich tapestry of global cultural traditions, rooted in community practices and historical legacies.

