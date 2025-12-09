A Tapestry of Heritage: UNESCO Celebrates Global Intangible Cultural Traditions

In a celebration of global cultural diversity, UNESCO has added various elements to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Notable entries include the traditional saree weaving art of Tangail from Bangladesh and Behzad's style of miniature painting from Afghanistan.

This decision came during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage, hosted at Delhi's Red Fort from December 8-13. Nearly 80 countries submitted a total of 67 nominations for consideration.

Additional inscriptions on the list include the Boreendo musical instrument of Pakistan, ancestral crafts from Paraguay, and Kenya's Mwazindika spiritual dance, which are recognized for needing urgent safeguarding. The diverse entries underscore the rich tapestry of global cultural traditions, rooted in community practices and historical legacies.

