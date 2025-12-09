Clash Over Chicken Patty Sparks Outrage at Gita Recital in Kolkata

A video showing a food vendor being beaten by youths wearing saffron turbans at a massive Gita recital event in Kolkata has set social media ablaze, sparking a major controversy in West Bengal.

The altercation led the vendor to file a police complaint against unidentified attackers, prompting authorities to begin an investigation, according to a police spokesperson.

The incident, occurring during the 'Paanch Lakh Konthe Gita Paath' organized by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, has drawn criticism from political figures like Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who condemned the attack on the vendor trying to earn a living.