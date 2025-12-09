Left Menu

Clash Over Chicken Patty Sparks Outrage at Gita Recital in Kolkata

A West Bengal food vendor was attacked for selling chicken patties at a Gita recital event. The incident involved saffron turbaned youths and sparked controversy after the video went viral. Police are investigating following a complaint by the vendor, who claims this is the first such hostility he’s faced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing a food vendor being beaten by youths wearing saffron turbans at a massive Gita recital event in Kolkata has set social media ablaze, sparking a major controversy in West Bengal.

The altercation led the vendor to file a police complaint against unidentified attackers, prompting authorities to begin an investigation, according to a police spokesperson.

The incident, occurring during the 'Paanch Lakh Konthe Gita Paath' organized by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, has drawn criticism from political figures like Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who condemned the attack on the vendor trying to earn a living.

