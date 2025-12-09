Voter List Dispute Leads to Assault and Vandalism
A man and his sister, Manish and Preeti, allegedly destroyed SIR forms and assaulted a booth level officer over a voter list dispute. The incident occurred in the Salon assembly constituency, and the accused are from Mundipur in Unchahara. The BLO, Vimlesh Kumari, was reportedly beaten.
In a serious incident of voter list-related violence, a man and his sister have been booked by the police for allegedly damaging official documents and assaulting a booth level officer.
The altercation unfolded when Manish and his sister, Preeti, confronted BLO Vimlesh Kumari regarding Preeti's name being removed from the voter list. The situation escalated when the accused reportedly tore up crucial forms.
Originating from Mundipur in the Unchahara region, the accused have been linked to an assault on the officer in question, with the case being related to the Salon assembly constituency.
