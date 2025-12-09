Left Menu

Voter List Dispute Leads to Assault and Vandalism

A man and his sister, Manish and Preeti, allegedly destroyed SIR forms and assaulted a booth level officer over a voter list dispute. The incident occurred in the Salon assembly constituency, and the accused are from Mundipur in Unchahara. The BLO, Vimlesh Kumari, was reportedly beaten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:53 IST
Voter List Dispute Leads to Assault and Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious incident of voter list-related violence, a man and his sister have been booked by the police for allegedly damaging official documents and assaulting a booth level officer.

The altercation unfolded when Manish and his sister, Preeti, confronted BLO Vimlesh Kumari regarding Preeti's name being removed from the voter list. The situation escalated when the accused reportedly tore up crucial forms.

Originating from Mundipur in the Unchahara region, the accused have been linked to an assault on the officer in question, with the case being related to the Salon assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025