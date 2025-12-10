Left Menu

Celebrating Peace: 36 Years of the Dalai Lama's Nobel Prize

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu celebrated the 36th anniversary of the Dalai Lama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. He praised the Dalai Lama's messages of peace, compassion, and non-violence as enduringly relevant. The anniversary event was held in Tawang, highlighting spiritual ties with Tibet's Buddhist traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:19 IST
Celebrating Peace: 36 Years of the Dalai Lama's Nobel Prize
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the 14th Dalai Lama, celebrating the 36th anniversary of the Tibetan spiritual leader's Nobel Peace Prize. Khandu lauded the Dalai Lama as a 'true beacon of peace' whose teachings continue to inspire worldwide.

The anniversary was commemorated at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery, reflecting the global relevance of the Dalai Lama's guiding principles. Khandu emphasized the profound spiritual and cultural bonds between Arunachal Pradesh and Tibetan Buddhism. He highlighted the importance of the Dalai Lama's message of compassion and non-violence, which offers guidance in today's divided world.

The event underscored collective introspection, with Khandu invoking the spirit of Ahimsa as a reminder that peace begins with personal conduct. The Dalai Lama's dedication to peaceful dialogue remains crucial, as seen in the significant ties between Tawang and the Tibetan leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025