Celebrating Peace: 36 Years of the Dalai Lama's Nobel Prize

On Wednesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the 14th Dalai Lama, celebrating the 36th anniversary of the Tibetan spiritual leader's Nobel Peace Prize. Khandu lauded the Dalai Lama as a 'true beacon of peace' whose teachings continue to inspire worldwide.

The anniversary was commemorated at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery, reflecting the global relevance of the Dalai Lama's guiding principles. Khandu emphasized the profound spiritual and cultural bonds between Arunachal Pradesh and Tibetan Buddhism. He highlighted the importance of the Dalai Lama's message of compassion and non-violence, which offers guidance in today's divided world.

The event underscored collective introspection, with Khandu invoking the spirit of Ahimsa as a reminder that peace begins with personal conduct. The Dalai Lama's dedication to peaceful dialogue remains crucial, as seen in the significant ties between Tawang and the Tibetan leader.

