Dutch Chipmaker's Custodian Talks Head to Beijing

Wingtech, the Chinese owner of Nexperia, has invited the custodians controlling its Dutch chipmaker unit to Beijing for talks. The move aims to resolve control issues following Nexperia's earlier request for discussions with its Chinese operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:44 IST
  • Netherlands

In a significant development, Wingtech, the Chinese owner of the Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia, has extended an invitation to the court-appointed custodians of its Dutch unit. This invitation to Beijing marks an attempt to resolve ongoing disputes over company control.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the invite, emphasizing its importance as tensions continue over managing the chipmaker's Dutch operations. This follows a previous request by Nexperia for discussions with its parent company in China, aimed at settling differences.

A spokesperson from Nexperia BV acknowledged awareness of the invitation, underlining the necessity of these discussions for the future operational harmony between the Dutch and Chinese facets of the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

