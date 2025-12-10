Dutch Chipmaker's Custodian Talks Head to Beijing

In a significant development, Wingtech, the Chinese owner of the Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia, has extended an invitation to the court-appointed custodians of its Dutch unit. This invitation to Beijing marks an attempt to resolve ongoing disputes over company control.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the invite, emphasizing its importance as tensions continue over managing the chipmaker's Dutch operations. This follows a previous request by Nexperia for discussions with its parent company in China, aimed at settling differences.

A spokesperson from Nexperia BV acknowledged awareness of the invitation, underlining the necessity of these discussions for the future operational harmony between the Dutch and Chinese facets of the company.

