Ex-Nurse Sentenced for Beachside Murder

Rajwinder Singh, an Indian-origin former nurse, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Supreme Court in Cairns for the murder of Toyah Cordingley, a 24-year-old woman, on a Queensland beach in 2018, according to local media reports.

Justice Lincoln Crowley characterized the murder as 'opportunistic', noting Singh's motive remains 'unknown'. Singh attacked Cordingley while she was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns. Cordingley was employed at a health food store and was also an animal refuge volunteer.

After the murder, Singh fled to India, abandoning his family in Australia. He was extradited following a successful police appeal which offered an AUD 1 million reward for information leading to his capture. Singh's conviction comes with a non-parole period of 25 years, bringing some closure to a case that began seven years ago.

