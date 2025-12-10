Left Menu

EY Faces Scrutiny Over Unauthorised Auditor Reports

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:46 IST
Ernst & Young (EY) and two of its member firms are under investigation for potential due process failures concerning unauthorised auditor reports, according to Britain's accounting watchdog announced on Wednesday.

The Financial Reporting Council disclosed that these reports were issued to unidentified entities without receiving proper approval from a senior statutory auditor. In response, EY has acknowledged the issue by informing the affected companies, reviewing audit files, and confirming that no financial adjustments or changes to audit opinions were necessary.

As the investigation unfolds, EY was not immediately available for further comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

