KNOT's Fashion Revolution: 60-Minute Delivery Takes India by Storm
KNOT, a rapidly expanding fashion delivery platform in Mumbai, has secured $5 million in funding to enhance its 60-minute delivery service. Founded by Archit Nanda and Rachit Bansal in 2025, KNOT innovates by blending online convenience with the tactile confidence of offline retail, aiming to redefine India's fashion landscape.
KNOT, a burgeoning fashion delivery platform, has garnered significant investor support, securing $5 million in recent funding. This round was spearheaded by 12 Flags, with participation from existing backers Kae Capital and Boundless Ventures.
This investment arrives just three months following KNOT's prior funding announcement in August 2025, highlighting the company's rapid rise and investor confidence. Co-founded by IIT Bombay alumni Archit Nanda and Rachit Bansal, KNOT offers a 60-minute fashion delivery service, leveraging hyperlocal distribution and creator-led discovery to captivate Gen Z and millennial customers.
KNOT is redefining fashion commerce, emphasizing instant delivery and personalization. With new capital, it plans to expand its reach, improve operational efficiency, and enhance its brand portfolio, aiming to become India's premier fashion discovery engine.
