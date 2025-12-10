Nestle India's Tech-Driven Strategy to Boost Growth

Fast-moving consumer goods giant, Nestle India, is enhancing its technology focus, gearing up for solid volume growth as it establishes new factories, according to the new Chairman and Managing Director, Manish Tiwary.

Tiwary, aiming for aggressive consumer service, has laid out three key priorities: manufacturing, sales, and marketing with a consumer-first perspective. He stresses volume-led growth, not just value, by increasing market engagement with their iconic products like Maggi and Kit Kat.

Nestle plans to invest in brand acceleration through advertising, pricing, and innovation to tap into India's growth potential, with possible acquisitions if deemed necessary. Technology's role is crucial in boosting efficiency, without necessarily leading to job reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)