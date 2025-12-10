Youth's Double-Edged Challenge: Combating Drug and Smartphone Risks

In a poignant address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath identified drug abuse and smartphone addiction as the two most significant challenges facing contemporary youth. Speaking at the 93rd Founder's Week of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Adityanath urged students to resist these temptations to secure their futures and the nation's wellbeing.

The Chief Minister warned against the aggressive targeting by drug mafias and advised a cautious approach to smartphone usage, suggesting limited screen time. He emphasized the importance of preparing for technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics, assuring that such changes would create new job opportunities.

The event, attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), also recognized educational excellence with awards to outstanding students and faculty, highlighting the significant achievements across various academic fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)