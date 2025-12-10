Youth's Double-Edged Challenge: Combating Drug and Smartphone Risks
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted drug abuse and smartphone addiction as significant threats to today's youth. Addressing students, he emphasized vigilance against these issues and encouraged a healthy approach toward technology. The event also celebrated academic and personal achievements with the presentation of numerous awards.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath identified drug abuse and smartphone addiction as the two most significant challenges facing contemporary youth. Speaking at the 93rd Founder's Week of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Adityanath urged students to resist these temptations to secure their futures and the nation's wellbeing.
The Chief Minister warned against the aggressive targeting by drug mafias and advised a cautious approach to smartphone usage, suggesting limited screen time. He emphasized the importance of preparing for technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics, assuring that such changes would create new job opportunities.
The event, attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), also recognized educational excellence with awards to outstanding students and faculty, highlighting the significant achievements across various academic fields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yamini Kumar Jaipuria: Transforming Rural Education and Empowerment in India
Transforming Education in Jammu and Kashmir: A Vision for Future-Ready Schools
Technology International Unveils New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat
Controversy Surrounds Tripura Minister Over Alleged Fake Educational Certificates
Preschools in Fear: Immigration Crackdowns Disrupting Early Education