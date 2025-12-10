UN Rights Office Struggles Amid Global Funding Cuts

The United Nations human rights office is grappling with significant challenges as it contends with severe funding cuts, according to a statement made on Wednesday by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Facing a budget shortfall of $90 million, the office has been forced to eliminate 300 positions, significantly undermining its global operations. Critical human rights advocacy efforts in vital regions such as Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, and Tunisia are directly affected by these budgetary constraints, as highlighted by the Commissioner.

Furthermore, the office has had to scale back visits by U.N. Special Rapporteurs and defer dialogues on state compliance with international human rights treaties, leading to concerns over the diminished global capacity to safeguard human rights.

