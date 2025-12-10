Koshary: From Street Stalls to UNESCO Honor

Koshary, a beloved Egyptian culinary staple composed of lentils, rice, and pasta, has been officially recognized by UNESCO as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' asset. This declaration is part of Egypt's broader cultural strategy to enhance its historical identity on the global stage.

With roots allegedly tracing back to northern India during the British occupation, koshary's ingredients came from far-reaching regions over millennia. The dish, however, has evolved into a unique Egyptian form. Despite varied regional recipes, its core elements remain unified by the vibrant flavors of vinegar, garlic, and hot sauce.

The inclusion on UNESCO's list, while symbolic, underscores koshary's role in Egypt's cultural framework, akin to the historical significance of the Pyramids or the new antiquities museum, fostering cultural tourism. UNESCO's new director-general, Khaled El-Enany, continues his commitment to cultural preservation, expanding on his previous role as Egypt's minister of tourism and antiquities.

(With inputs from agencies.)