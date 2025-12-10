Left Menu

Koshary: From Street Stalls to UNESCO Honor

Koshary, a traditional Egyptian dish combining lentils, rice, and pasta, gained recognition as a cultural treasure by UNESCO. While it has global influences, koshary is distinctively Egyptian, with regional variations. The UNESCO listing highlights its cultural significance in promoting Egypt's historical identity and attracting tourists.

10-12-2025
Koshary, a beloved Egyptian culinary staple composed of lentils, rice, and pasta, has been officially recognized by UNESCO as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' asset. This declaration is part of Egypt's broader cultural strategy to enhance its historical identity on the global stage.

With roots allegedly tracing back to northern India during the British occupation, koshary's ingredients came from far-reaching regions over millennia. The dish, however, has evolved into a unique Egyptian form. Despite varied regional recipes, its core elements remain unified by the vibrant flavors of vinegar, garlic, and hot sauce.

The inclusion on UNESCO's list, while symbolic, underscores koshary's role in Egypt's cultural framework, akin to the historical significance of the Pyramids or the new antiquities museum, fostering cultural tourism. UNESCO's new director-general, Khaled El-Enany, continues his commitment to cultural preservation, expanding on his previous role as Egypt's minister of tourism and antiquities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

