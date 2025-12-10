Advancing Optics: SCOPOSIS 2025 and the Legacy of Vikram Sarabhai

The Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad recently hosted the international conference SCOPOSIS 2025, emphasizing advances in optics and photonics technologies. On Wednesday, A. S. Kirankumar, Chairman of the Physical Research Laboratory management council and former ISRO chief, invoked the legacy of Vikram Sarabhai, stressing the importance of new technologies for solving global challenges.

Addressing the attendees, Kirankumar urged the publication of articles to widen public awareness of such advancements. During the pandemic, he noted how India's proactive solutions transcended economic interests, aiding other countries. The event was spearheaded by PRL's Student Chapter in Optics and Photonics, collaborating with the Optical Society of India Symposium.

The conference is expected to draw 500 participants, including over 150 international experts, to exchange insights on topics ranging from quantum communication to non-linear optics. PRL Director Anil Bhardwaj underlined the conference's expanded scale, featuring diverse discussions led by global experts in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)