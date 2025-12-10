Left Menu

EU's Bold Move: Navigating Legal Waters to Fund Ukraine

The European Union's latest financial support plan for Ukraine, described by Christine Lagarde as being almost compliant with international law, seeks to use Russian assets immobilized in Europe. EU leaders face the challenge of using these assets legally while ensuring support for Ukraine without compromising the euro's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:13 IST
EU's Bold Move: Navigating Legal Waters to Fund Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's latest proposal to financially support Ukraine is nearing compliance with international law, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who addressed the issue on Wednesday.

For months, EU leaders have deliberated on utilizing immobilized Russian assets in Europe, totaling approximately 210 billion euros, to fund Ukraine. These talks aim to adhere to international law, which prohibits outright confiscation, and offer guarantees to Belgium, where most of these assets are held.

Lagarde, addressing a Financial Times event, emphasized the importance of maintaining legal standards: "The scheme is the closest I have seen to compliance with international law," she stated, reinforcing Europe's commitment to Ukraine. Despite not being directly involved, Lagarde raised concerns on the global implications for the euro if the legal boundaries are not respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025