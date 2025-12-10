Left Menu

Tragedy in Fez: Deadly Building Collapse Raises Safety Concerns

A catastrophic building collapse in Fez, Morocco, caused the death of at least 22 people. The buildings showed prior signs of cracking, but no preventive actions were taken. This incident sparked anger over poor public services and is seen as part of a broader issue of infrastructure neglect in Morocco.

10-12-2025
In a tragic turn of events, at least 22 people perished after two buildings crumbled late Tuesday in Fez, an ancient Moroccan city. The structures, located in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, had long exhibited signs of structural instability, residents and state TV reported.

State broadcaster SNRT showed frantic rescue operations, as individuals rummaged through debris in search of survivors. Personal accounts reveal a dire situation; one survivor details the horrific moment, having lost his wife and three children.

This calamity highlights systemic issues with Morocco's infrastructure, as Fez recently witnessed protests against inadequate public services. Such incidents prompt scrutiny over the over 38,000 buildings marked as at risk, a revelation made by the housing secretary in January.

