Left Menu

Harassment Scandal at Post Malone's Debut Indian Concert: A Dark Note Amidst the Music

Two foreign women allege harassment at Post Malone's first Indian concert in Guwahati, sparking debates on concert safety and public harassment. Despite no formal complaints, police are investigating. The incident highlights broader issues of women's safety, though many concert-goers demonstrated kindness during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:27 IST
Harassment Scandal at Post Malone's Debut Indian Concert: A Dark Note Amidst the Music
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of harassment have emerged from American rapper Post Malone's inaugural Indian concert, held in Guwahati, after two foreign attendees took to social media to share their ordeal of being 'touched without consent'. The incident has ignited discussions on the safety of women at public events.

The duo, who did not file a formal complaint, claimed that they had to exit the concert area shortly after entry due to feeling unsafe. They highlighted this issue as a part of widespread violence against women, revealing a grim aspect of public encounters and crowd behavior.

Guwahati Police have stepped in to investigate despite the absence of an official complaint. The event, which was highly anticipated and part of Assam's drive for 'Concert Tourism', now faces scrutiny over the safety of such large-scale public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025