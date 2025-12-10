Harassment Scandal at Post Malone's Debut Indian Concert: A Dark Note Amidst the Music

Allegations of harassment have emerged from American rapper Post Malone's inaugural Indian concert, held in Guwahati, after two foreign attendees took to social media to share their ordeal of being 'touched without consent'. The incident has ignited discussions on the safety of women at public events.

The duo, who did not file a formal complaint, claimed that they had to exit the concert area shortly after entry due to feeling unsafe. They highlighted this issue as a part of widespread violence against women, revealing a grim aspect of public encounters and crowd behavior.

Guwahati Police have stepped in to investigate despite the absence of an official complaint. The event, which was highly anticipated and part of Assam's drive for 'Concert Tourism', now faces scrutiny over the safety of such large-scale public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)